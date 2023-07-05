'They're going to shut it down': Studio A dancers prepares for Nationals competition in Virginia

BALTIMORE COUNTY — When it's time to practice, they mean business.

From their makeup to their warm up, these 7 to 17-year-olds are ready to roll.

Whether it's ballet, jazz or hip hop.

This year, 57 Studio A dancers are stepping up the beat, moving to a bigger stage, a national competition.

"We get to compete against so many new teams and it's an exciting opportunity," one person said.

This is an opportunity that Studio A owner, Adrienne Watson Carver has always dreamed of. She's taking her team to the World Finals for the Starquest International Competition.

"We are preparing to be champions," Adrienne said.

Carver started the studio 23 years ago in Baltimore County.

As a dancer and model herself, her husband talked her into sharing her talents with other young ladies.

"I knew as a young person, 14,15-years-old, I would mentor young people and encourage them to love themselves and use their gifts and talents to make the world a better place, to believe in themselves, and to understand your gifts and talents are going to be your way to earn a living," Adrienne said.

Her first student and biggest fan, her daughter Aarin.

The Alabama State junior is majoring in dance and business with aspirations of a dancing career.

"Dance has been my life, my passion. There's nothing I'd rather do than dance," Aarin said.

But this summer this 20-year-old is focused on her team.

"I come home, and mom says we're going to nationals, and I said I wish I got to go to nationals when I was on the team. But no, I’m so excited for them. Nationals is a once in a lifetime experience and they're going to do amazing. They're going to shut it down. They've worked so hard, day in and day out," Aarin said.

And they really want it.

"Ever since I was a little girl, dance just spoke to me. I would be in front of the TV watching Beyoncé and all of that stuff," Nylah Queen said.

Who knows, Queen or any of her teammates could be the next Beyoncé.

Their goal right now is to get to Nationals.

"I am really excited and grateful, and I know that we're going to kill it," one person said.

"It's very expensive but it's so rewarding, and this team has changed the lives of so many, many young people. They believe in themselves," another person said.

And they'll be in sync on stage when they step out in Virginia.

To donate to the dance group, click here.