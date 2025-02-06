They're back! It's Girl Scout cookie season!

Everyone's favorite cookies are back. Starting Friday, cookie lovers can buy their favorite Girl Scout cookies until March 31st.

They are priced at $6 a box. The proceeds go to launching the dreams of Girl Scouts in the area.

There's something on the menu for everyone. Flavors range from Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, and more!

There is also a gluten-free chocolate chip cookie as well.

Unfortunately, lovers of S’mores® and Toast-Yay!® may have to keep the boxes as souvenirs. After this season, both flavors will be retired.

In addition to buying straight from a cookie booth, every Girl Scout has an online sales link for web shopping.

To find the nearest cookie booth, go to gscm.org or search for Girl Scout Cookie Finder from your phone, laptop, or desktop. After typing in your zip code, nearby cookie booth locations will appear.