ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man in Annapolis was hospitalized after he was assaulted Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 2000 block of Somerville Road.

Officers met with the victim of who was suffering from an injury to the upper torso.

The manager of the bank said he heard yelling from outside his window and saw two people standing in the parking lot.

He said he heard a gunshot next. Then a juvenile entered the building screaming, "they are going to shoot my daddy!"

Police say moments later, the victim entered the bank with an injury. The victim said he was approached by three people demanding cash.

One person struck him with a handgun and fell to the ground. He also said another person fired at him but missed.

The three suspects fled the scene afterwards.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.