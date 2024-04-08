Watch Now
There's no party like an eclipse party

Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 08, 2024
BALTIMORE — About 1,500 people gathered on the front lawn of Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus Monday afternoon to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

Some took an intergalactic view of the solar eclipse through a telescope and a sun spotter.

Those were set up by students who volunteer with the Maryland Space Grant Observatory on campus.

If watching the eclipse has gotten you hooked and you want to learn more, you can visit the campus’s observatory.

They’re having a free open house this Friday evening, weather permitting.

The observatory is open most Friday evenings this spring, starting an hour after sunset.

Check their website after 4 p.m. on the day you want to attend to make sure it’s open.

