There's an active fire on West North Avenue, Mayor Scott says avoid area

There is an active fire in the 1700 block of West North Ave.

Baltimore firefighters are working hard to put the flames out.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

Mayor Scott is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is an active story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

