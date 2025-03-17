There's an active fire on West North Avenue, Mayor Scott says avoid area

There is an active fire in the 1700 block of West North Ave.
Baltimore firefighters are working hard to put the flames out.
At this point, no injuries have been reported.
Mayor Scott is asking the public to avoid the area.
This is an active story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
#bcfd is currently on the scene of an active fire at 1700 block of W North Ave. Crews are working diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals involved. Please avoid the area and updates will be provided as they are available. Mayor Brandon M. Scott pic.twitter.com/hkKB2gAzFs— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 17, 2025