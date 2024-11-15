'There's a need for resources': New Life Food Pantry works to support Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE — You would think that Rev. Milton Williams is the mayor by the way people greet him on the corner of North and Milton Avenues in East Baltimore.

He’s the founder of New Life Evangelical Baptist Church. His church has been here for over 40 years, and they’ve had a food pantry here for 35 years.

“It got started out of a desire to meet a need and to put food on their table to make sure that everybody that came in contact with this church could eat,” Williams says.

The New Life Food Pantry feeds about 5,000 people weekly. They come from all over Baltimore. Volunteers start setting up at 6 a.m., and the lines of people start then, too.

Three hours before the pantry opens.

“The need has grown,” Williams says. “The need has worsened. But also, there’s a need for laborers. There’s a need for resources. And while the need has grown, the resources have shrank.”

They get donations of surplus food from area restaurants like Yard House in Hanover. The church members also cook a hot meal for the people who come. And they hand it out right next to the sanctuary.

“I can tell folk about my Bible, but they can’t eat my Bible,” he says.

The groceries mean a lot to people like William Goode. He’s been homeless for nine years. A visual impairment has prevented him from working as a laborer. The food he gets here helps him stay connected to his family.

“Snacks and candy, things for the kids so it makes Grandpop a hero with the grandkids,” Goode says. “My sister who loves to cook, and my mother-in-law, they say bring eggs and they’ll bake. And with the help of this place, I’m able to actually feel like I’m doing something.”

New Life Food Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Though Rev. Williams says they feed people seven days a week. He makes sure if someone comes on an off day, they don’t leave hungry.