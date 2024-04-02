Watch Now
There's a chance to win FREE Wendy's for a year?

ESSEX, Md. — Essex got a new Wendy’s on Eastern Boulevard on March 14.

That’s not the big news.

During the grand opening celebration, this Saturday, April 6, the first 100 customers will have the chance to win a giveaway for FREE Wendy’s for one year.

Wendy’s nuggets and fries are good, but nothing beats the taste of free!

But...it’s not an everyday thing.

Here’s the fine print: “Winners receive one free sandwich, salad, or breakfast item per week.” 

So you have to make that free meal count.

This new location will bring 45 new jobs to the area and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. daily.

