There are already winners in the 2026 Maryland elections

The deadline to file as a candidate in the upcoming election has now passed, and a number of candidates have already effectively won their elections.

Dozens of races are essentially already decided, based on the number of candidates who have filed for the offices.

Topping that list is Attorney General Anthony Brown, who is seeking re-election and facing zero opponents.

WMAR-2 News/Manny Locke FILE - Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown at a press conference, May 15, 2025.

More than a third of the State Senate can rest easy heading into Election Day.

All of the candidates for these uncontested seats are currently held by incumbents:

Just over one in 10 Delegates is in the same situation, where they are running uncontested. Some districts have more than one seat, so a seat is considered safe when the number of candidates equals the number of available seats.

Taking a closer look at some of our local county races:

Anne Arundel County

Only the Clerk of the Circuit Court race is uncontested, with MK Fowler as the only candidate who has filed. She will take over for the current clerk, Scott Poyer.

Baltimore City

While the last election for Baltimore City State's Attorney was a lively three-way race in the Democratic primary, incumbent Ivan Bates faces no challengers from either side of the aisle to keep his seat.

Additionally, the Clerk of the Circuit Court race has only Xavier A. Conaway filed to retain his seat, and the three judges of the Orphans' Court, the Honorable Charles Bernstein, Lewyn Garrett, and Michele Loewenthal, will stay in their roles.

Baltimore County

Three seats on the Board of Education are unchallenged: Jane Lichter in District 2, Brenda Hatcher-Savoy in District 4, and Julie Henn in District 5.

With the withdrawal of incumbent Judge Arthur Frank on Thursday, February 26, the three judges of the Orphans' Court also face no opposition. Judges Michelle Arvin-Greer and Juliet Fisher will retain their seats and will be joined by Andrew Bailey.

Carroll County

The County Commissioner District 4 seat will remain with Michael R. Guerin.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court will be Heather DeWees.

Cecil County

District 4's County Council seat is already decided, with Wayne L. Tom, Sr. as the only candidate in the running. He will take over for Donna Culberson, who currently holds the seat.

The only person on the ballot for State's Attorney in the County is incumbent James Dellmyer. The Register of Wills will be Amanda Pierce, taking over for Allyn "Lyn" Nickle, who withdrew her re-election filing on Tuesday, February 24.

And Grant Handley will join the Board of Education, representing District 5, taking over from Diana Hawley.

Frederick County

The only uncontested race in Frederick County is for State's Attorney, where Charlie Smith will keep his position.

Harford County

Another race for State's Attorney that has no opponents, Alison Healey will keep her role as the County's top prosecutor.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court role will remain with Michelle L. Karczeski.

Howard County

Three elections in Howard County already have winners.

The State's Attorney will continue to be Rich Gibson, the Clerk of the Circuit Court will be Jen Terrasa, taking over for Wayne Robey, and the Sheriff will continue to be Marcus Harris.

For more information on the Maryland 2026 elections, click here for the Maryland Elections website.

Election results will be certified on Friday, November 13.

Editor's Note: We have not included the Democratic or Republican Central Committee races in this article.