Themed roller skate downtown for spring break

BALTIMORE, Md — Spring break is here for most schools in our area and instead of staying in the house all break, you can visit downtown Baltimore for several different themed roller skating events.

Starting today, skaters can purchase tickets to roller skate at Hopkins Plaza located across from the new CFG Arena. Each skating session lasts for one hour and has a different theme. To kick off the event, tonight’s theme is rightfully titled Opening Night. Skating will be available today from 4 p.m. -9 p.m. with a new session starting every hour on the hour.

Other themes throughout spring break include, Family Skate, 90’s Night, Slow Jam Sunday, College Night, Skate with Pride, O’s night, Big Hair Don’t Care, and Ladies Night. Each session will also have a special food vendor to choose from.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance and can be purchased until the start of each session. Waivers are also required to participate in each session. When planning to attend a session, it is recommended you reserve your spot early due to limited space and arrive at each session at least 15 minutes early to give yourself time to check-in and lace up your skates.

Skating at Hopkins Plaza will be available March 31st – April 8th.