The world's biggest bounce house hits Baltimore

WMAR
BALTIMORE — Bounce houses are premium real estate. As a kid, getting invited to a birthday party with a bounce house in the backyard guaranteed a fun time at sky-high levels.

Well, this time around, the whole city is getting invited to hop around.

The world’s largest bounce house is coming to Baltimore as a part of the Big Bounce America 2024 Tour.

How big is the world’s biggest bounce house? It’s 24,000 sq ft. This is the size of the historic Williams Mansion in Charleston, South Carolina.

The bounce tour will be in town through Sunday, August 25th, at Middle Branch Park.

The event will also show off a brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable, an incredible 900-foot obstacle course, a customized sports arena, and a three-piece space-themed wonderland.

