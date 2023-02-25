The woman behind the dress: Meet the designer responsible for First Lady Moore's inaugural dress

BALTIMORE — A woman of fashion and a designer with a passion celebrated in Baltimore Friday night.

They were surrounded by friends, and featured a dress that everyone in Maryland was talking about.

First Lady Dawn Moore was honored at a special girl’s night out organized by designer Jody Davis.

"When I saw it, I was breathless. Jody is really a genius at creating women's clothing. Clothing for professional women, clothing for women with curves. She embraces the beauty of all women," said Moore.

And now children too. Davis also created the first daughter Mia's dress.

Moore remarked, "When Mia saw it, she started dancing, and that's when Jody knew she nailed it."

"It makes me feel really proud," said Davis.

Davis is Baltimore born and raised.

She's been in the business of fashion for more than 20 years. She has celebrity clients all over the world, but this may be the Western High School graduate's greatest honor.

"Right up there at the very top, and to know that this piece will more than likely go down in history," Davis continued. "It's going to be something that will be talked about not just now, but 5, 10, 15, 50 years from now."

The dress even caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey on YouTube.

With the election of Wes Moore as Maryland's first African American governor, the dress may go down in history. For Mrs. Moore, this chapter brings a great sense of pride.

Moore explained, "It's a privilege to be able to serve in the capacity and I'm looking forward to serving all Marylanders, and I hope that what people will see in our family is a family that is working on their behalf."