'The Wiz' returns to the Hippodrome in September

BALTIMORE — The historical musical 'The Wiz' is returning to where it all started 50 years ago.

It's kicking off its latest U.S. tour in Baltimore this fall.

It first launched at the Morris Mechanic Theater 50 years ago and shot straight to Broadway, where it made history.

It won 7 Tony awards, many the first ever won by African Americans, including Best Director for Geoffrey Holder and Best Choreographer for George Faison.

"Whether you saw it on stage starring Stephanie Mills, whether you saw the movie starring Diana Ross, whether you saw it at your local theater or university, The Wiz has a cultural touchstone for everyone. Everyone has a home they come from or that they go to, and everyone has a journey that they are on or seeking for something they want," said Brian Moreland.

The Wiz will be at the Hippodrome from September 23 through September 30.

Tickets are on sale now.

For information, click here.