The window to recycle your Christmas tree is now open in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Starting Thursday, Jan.9, Christmas trees can be recycled in Baltimore County.

Pickup dates vary by location and are not scheduled in advance.

Officials say residents must place trees out by Jan.15. Christmas trees might not be collected on trash or recycling days, but residents are asked to leave the trees out until they're collected.

Keep these rules in mind when trying to recycle trees:



Only set out live (not artificial) trees

Set out the tree only (no lights, decorations, tinsel, bags, tree stands)

Residents who want to drop off the trees themselves, may go to any one of the county's three drop-off locations.