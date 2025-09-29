The Week Ahead: Sept 29th-Oct 3rd

This week brings several important developments for Maryland residents, from increased traffic fines to college financial aid opportunities and entertainment news.

Speed camera fines increase Wednesday

Speeding through school zones will cost you more starting this week. Speed camera fines go up Wednesday in Maryland. Going 12 to 15 miles over the limit now costs $40. The faster you go, the more you pay. 20 to 29 miles over cost $160. And if you drive 40 miles over or more, you're going to pay $425. The fines are civil with no criminal charges or points on your license.

FAFSA application opens for college students

Wednesday also crucial for college-bound students, the 2026-2027 FAFSA application opens October 1st. Maryland education officials say apply right away to get the most financial aid. Students can prepare now by gathering documents and creating online accounts. Early applicants have better access to state and federal programs.

Baltimore animal shelter receives donation

Thursday brings extra help for Baltimore animals. Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter will receive a donation in honor of fallen officer Amy Caprio. Caprio died in 2018 responding to a burglary call in Perry Hall. A weightlifting competition at Exile Fitness raised the money last weekend. Last year's event raised $20,000 for BARCS.

Taylor Swift album release Friday

Friday is the big day for Swifties. Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of Showgirl" drops. There's also a theatrical release party in theaters worldwide. The cinematic event includes the premiere of "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, behind the scenes footage, and Swift's personal reflections on the album. It is in theaters from Friday to Sunday.

