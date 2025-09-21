The Week Ahead: Sept 22-26

This week brings several important developments for the Baltimore area, from honoring fallen journalists to major education decisions.

Capitol Gazette memorial marker dedication

Monday morning, 5 people killed at the Capitol Gazette offices more than 7 years ago will be honored. The highway marker will be inscribed "the Capitol Gazette 5" in memory of Gerald Fishman, Rob Hassan, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendy Winters, who were victims of the first mass shooting in Annapolis. The marker joins the existing Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Compromise Street that was dedicated in 2021.

Baltimore County school boundary review

On Wednesday, a committee will take a look at the boundary lines for 3 Southeast Baltimore County elementary schools. The committee's work seeks to maximize the use of available space and balance enrollment among Chase, Oliver Beach, and elementary schools. New boundary lines would be effective for the start of the 2026-2027 school year pending approval from the Board of Education of Baltimore County. The meeting is Wednesday at 6 at Middle River Middle School cafeteria.

Baltimore City schools CEO search continues

Thursday night, the 6th community engagement meeting in Baltimore City school district's search for the next chief executive officer. The meeting starts at 6 and will be virtual. Current school's CEO Dr. Sondra Santalises will step down in June at the end of the school year after a decade of leadership. The new CEO will be appointed next July.

