The Week Ahead Sept 15-19

From a community battle over water pollution to the Federal Reserve's rate decision, here's a look at the week ahead.

A public hearing is set for Tuesday night on a controversial landfill permit request in Whitemarsh. Days Cove Rubble Landfill wants to discharge 12,500 gallons of treated leachate per day into the Gunpowder River.

River basin residents and environmental advocates say the permit would double pollutants like arsenic and ammonia entering the river. The hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. at Perry Hall Library.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing called "Examining the harm of AI chatbots." This comes after parents sued OpenAI last month, claiming that ChatGPT encouraged their 16-year-old son's suicide.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating seven major tech companies over AI chatbot risk to children. The investigation targets Google, Meta, OpenAI, Snap, and three other companies.

Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is set to announce a widely expected 0.25% interest rate cut, but new inflation data may give policymakers pause before cutting rates. Consumer prices rose nearly 3% in August compared to a year ago.

The Fed faces a tough choice between fighting inflation and boosting the slowing economy.

Friday, former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta will appear for a transcribed interview. The House Oversight Committee is reviewing the federal government's investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking.

Acosta oversaw a controversial 2008 plea deal with Epstein when he was a federal prosecutor in Florida. The committee is also reviewing the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death in federal custody.

