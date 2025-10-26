Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Week Ahead: October 27 - November 1

According to the Department of Transportation, more than 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay during the government shutdown.
From happy little paintings to helpful resources, here's what's coming up this week.

Tuesday: Air traffic controllers miss their first paycheck due to the government shutdown, potentially causing travel delays and cancellations at major airports due to existing controller shortages.

Wednesday: Baltimore County hosts the "Discover the Power of Age Expo" at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, featuring resources and services for seniors, with proceeds supporting the Seniors in Need Program.

Friday: A rare Bob Ross painting goes to auction, expected to sell for $20-30,000. The cabin-by-the-lake artwork is one of only a few from the PBS "Joy of Painting" host ever sold publicly.

Saturday: Maryland's SNAP benefits for 680,000 residents (including 270,000 children) could end due to the federal shutdown, with no guarantee the state would be reimbursed if it covers the costs.

