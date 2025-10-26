From happy little paintings to helpful resources, here's what's coming up this week.

WATCH: The Week Ahead: October 27 - November 1 The Week Ahead: October 27 - November 1

Tuesday: Air traffic controllers miss their first paycheck due to the government shutdown, potentially causing travel delays and cancellations at major airports due to existing controller shortages.

Wednesday: Baltimore County hosts the "Discover the Power of Age Expo" at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, featuring resources and services for seniors, with proceeds supporting the Seniors in Need Program.

Friday: A rare Bob Ross painting goes to auction, expected to sell for $20-30,000. The cabin-by-the-lake artwork is one of only a few from the PBS "Joy of Painting" host ever sold publicly.

Saturday: Maryland's SNAP benefits for 680,000 residents (including 270,000 children) could end due to the federal shutdown, with no guarantee the state would be reimbursed if it covers the costs.