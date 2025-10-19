The Week Ahead: October 20 - 26

From sewer system updates to street festival celebrations, here's what's happening in our area this week.

TUESDAY - The Baltimore City Department of Public Works will host a meeting to update progress on its consent decree to end raw sewage overflows into streams and harbors. The city was ordered to upgrade the poorly maintained sewer system and address past violations of discharge permits issued to the Back River and Patapsco wastewater treatment plants. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center.

WEDNESDAY - A meeting to discuss plans for the Lawyers Hill property in Elkridge. Howard County purchased the 9 acres of land last year and wants public input on ways to develop and preserve it. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Elkridge Landing Middle School.

FRIDAY - Monopoly: Baltimore Edition will officially be unveiled. The game was announced in February, and Mr. Monopoly asked locals to suggest Baltimore sites, landmarks, and businesses for the game squares. The event is on Friday at 7 p.m. at Power Plant Live! in downtown Baltimore.

SATURDAY - Havre de Grace will celebrate the restoration of the 100 and 200 blocks of Washington Street. The renovation project included new sidewalks and landscaping. This celebration will be part of the Fall Festival and include a petting zoo, crafts, live music, and seasonal treats. The event runs from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

