The Week Ahead: Oct 6-10

West Baltimore will celebrate a major community investment this week as the transformed Hilton Recreation Center officially opens as a state-of-the-art Boys and Girls Club.

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place Monday for the facility that received a $20 million investment from the Ravens and the Bisciotti Family Foundation. The center will serve hundreds of West Baltimore children with academic support, athletics and mentoring programs.

Meanwhile, Howard County families face potential school boundary changes as the district works to address overcrowding. On Thursday, families can provide input on the superintendent's redistricting plan that could affect up to 11 schools.

The redistricting process began in February, with the goal of moving students to ease overcrowding at various schools throughout the district. The school board is scheduled to vote on the final plan November 20.

This weekend, the 6th annual Wine at the Shrine takes place Saturday at the Shrine of Saint Anthony. The outdoor festival features wine and beer sampling, food trucks, live music, hay rides and farm tours.

The event serves as the largest fundraiser supporting a vital food partnership between Little Portion Farm and the Franciscan Center of Baltimore. Together, the organizations provide tens of thousands of pounds of fresh produce annually to Baltimore's most vulnerable residents.

