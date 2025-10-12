The Week Ahead Oct 13th-18th

A 16-year-old who allegedly murdered another student at Joppatowne High School will be sentenced Tuesday.

In September last year, Jalen Prince shot and killed 15-year-old Warren Grant at the school. At trial, a witness testified the pair were arguing in the bathroom after Prince followed Grant in there to confront him about a female student.

Prince faces a life sentence for the crime.

Community events aim to help domestic violence survivors and build police relationships

Wednesday marks the return of the Fill the House campaign for House of Ruth, collecting essential items to help women and children escaping domestic violence.

Organizers are seeking donations of towels, sheets, deodorant and diapers. Drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Wise Market parking lot at Towson Place.

Last year, the campaign filled an entire truck with donations and raised $10,000 for House of Ruth.

Thursday, Baltimore County wants to show people a different side of policing with a new program called Community Conversations.

According to the department, the goal is to show the public that officers are more than law enforcement, that they're people as well.

The 6-week program starts Thursday with classes from 6 to 8 p.m. at police headquarters in Towson. Registration is available online.

World-class equestrian competition comes to Cecil County

Also Thursday, the best horses and riders will compete in Cecil County at the Mars Maryland 5 Star at Fairhill.

It's one of only 2 equestrian events of its kind in the country and one of only 7 in the world. Spectators can watch riders compete in dressage, cross country and show jumping.

The Maryland 5 Star runs through Sunday.

