The Week Ahead: November 24 - November 30

From a vote on the massive increase in cost to rebuild the Key Bridge to holiday celebrations across the area, here's a look at what's happening this week:

Tuesday: The Maryland Transportation Authority will vote on a dramatically revised Key Bridge rebuild estimate of $4.3 to $5.2 billion—more than double the original $2 billion projection. The completion timeline has also shifted from 2028 to late 2030. Officials cite changing economic conditions and increased material costs for the higher price tag.

Thursday: The Bea Gaddy Family Center's annual Thanksgiving dinner moves to a new location this year at the American Legion on McElderry Street in Northeast Baltimore (12-3 p.m.). Now in its 44th year, volunteers will serve and deliver 62,000 meals.

Friday: Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees opens at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, featuring over 800 decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses from local businesses, schools, and community groups. Santa photos, rides, games, and holiday shopping available. Hours: Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday: Bel Air Winter Wonderland transforms downtown with thousands of lights, carolers, and carriage rides. Santa will be at the Harford County Courthouse from 5-8 p.m. for photos and Christmas wishes. Don't miss the Christmas train garden at Mount Ararat Lodge.

