The Week Ahead: November 17 - November 22

This week brings significant developments for our area, from long-awaited answers about the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse to construction finally starting on a new school building that has been in the works for years.

Key Bridge investigation findings announced Tuesday

The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a public meeting Tuesday to vote on findings and safety recommendations related to the Dali cargo ship's March collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The Dali lost power while leaving Baltimore's port, striking the bridge and causing its collapse. Six construction workers on the bridge were killed in the incident.

New Dulaney High School breaks ground Wednesday

Baltimore County will officially begin construction on a new Dulaney High School Wednesday morning in a groundbreaking ceremony.

The nearly $300 million project will feature a larger building, outdoor learning spaces, and new athletic fields and courts. Built on the existing school property, the new facility will accommodate 160 additional students and is scheduled for completion in 2029.

Howard County redistricting public hearing, vote pushed 2 weeks

Howard County's school board was supposed to make a final decision Thursday on redistricting plans aimed at addressing severe elementary school overcrowding,

A public hearing will now be held on November 20 to discuss the two new polygons (school attendance areas) added for consideration in the redistricting process.

The schools included in the two preliminary plans are Bryant Woods, Longfellow, Running Brook, and Swansfield elementary schools, as well as Harper’s Choice and Wilde Lake middle schools. The final vote is now expected to happen on December 4.

Christmas returns to Inner Harbor Saturday

The Baltimore Christmas Village will kick off its season Saturday with a tree lighting ceremony at Rash Field Park beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The traditional German village officially opens to the public on Thanksgiving Day, featuring more than 70 vendors. This year's expansion into Bicentennial Plaza marks the largest footprint yet for the holiday attraction.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.