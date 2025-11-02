The Week Ahead Nov 3-7

Two Maryland school districts are moving forward with redistricting plans this week that could determine where thousands of students attend classes, while families across the state can enjoy Irish culture at a weekend festival.

The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday morning to review school report card results from the last academic year. The discussion will focus on progress made toward state education goals, and the board will recognize this year's Maryland Blue Ribbon schools - institutions performing well on state assessments and closing education gaps.

On Wednesday at 1:20 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Board of Education will discuss six phase 2 redistricting proposals currently under consideration. This is part of a three-year plan to accommodate growing student populations in the central and southern portions of the county. The board is scheduled to adopt a final plan this month, which would take effect next August.

Howard County families can weigh in on possible changes to school assignments Thursday night at 7 p.m. The goal is to move students to ease overcrowding at schools. The redistricting process started in February, with up to 11 schools slated to be affected. The school board will vote on a plan November 20.

Starting Friday, the Maryland Irish Festival kicks off at the state fairgrounds in Timonium. The festival features traditional and contemporary Irish music, authentic Irish food and beverages, a kids zone and an assortment of vendors. Proceeds from the event will go to local and regional nonprofit organizations.

