President Donald Trump will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday to honor America's fallen heroes for Veterans Day.

WATCH: The Week Ahead Nov 10-15 The Week Ahead Nov 10-15

The traditional observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will include prayers, the national anthem, a rifle salute and the sounding of taps.

The solemn ceremony pays tribute to all who have served in America's armed forces.

Meanwhile, local communities are focusing on safety improvements for students and pedestrians this week.

The Carroll County Board of Education will hold a work session Wednesday on student use of technology at 11:30 a.m. The meeting takes place at the board offices on North Court Street in Westminster.

The school system provides students in grades 3 through 12 with their own laptops, while pre-K through 2nd grade students share devices. Data will be presented on how students are using school-provided laptops.

Maryland transportation officials will present pedestrian safety improvement concepts for 3 businesses in Anne Arundel County during a public workshop Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Severn Run High School in Glen Burnie.

The meeting focuses on upgrades between Stevenson Road and Oak Manor Drive as part of the state's pedestrian safety action plan.

Community members can view the proposals, ask questions and provide feedback on traffic calming measures and corridor safety improvements.

A neighborhood planning meeting is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coppin State University.

The West North Avenue Development Authority will present transportation design concepts to reimagine West North Avenue as a safer, more connected corridor.

The public meeting will feature intersection renderings and explore how improved safety design and street design can strengthen neighborhoods and boost the local economy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.