Big changes are in store as the NCAA enters a new era while the president has plans for a notable anniversary celebration. Here's a look at what's happening this week.

WATCH: What's ahead this week The Week Ahead June 30 - Jul 4

Tuesday, the NCAA compensation model as part of the House v. NCAA settlement will take effect. Participating schools will be allowed to directly pay student athletes through revenue sharing. The nearly $3 billion settlement was officially approved in June, paving the way for this new era of college sports.

On Wednesday, people in Middle River are encouraged to attend a public meeting to talk about traffic issues along Eastern Boulevard, specifically the section between Route 43 and Earls Road. The State Highway Administration says several serious crashes happened here and they will present a traffic safety plan. The meeting is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gunpowder VFW in Middle River.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump will speak at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for a kickoff event for year-long festivities leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

And on Friday, Joey Chestnut is back. The 16-time champion of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will return to its Coney Island competition stage this summer, a year after being sidelined by a sponsorship conflict. Chestnut had signed an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods, a company that makes plant-based meat substitutes.

