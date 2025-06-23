The Week Ahead: Jun 23-27, 2025

Federal agencies tackle aviation safety, vaccine policies, and military partnerships in a packed week of hearings. Here's a look at some of the stories in the week ahead.

Tuesday:

The National Transportation Safety Board meets to investigate the mid-air blowout of a door panel on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 that happened last January.

The incident led to the temporary grounding of the Max 9 fleet and highlighted concerns about Boeing's manufacturing processes.

Wednesday:

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets in Atlanta for 2 days.

All 17 previous members were recently removed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said a clean sweep was needed to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.

They are expected to discuss recommendations on everything from RSV to flu vaccines, and also on Wednesday there is a House oversight hearing on the National Guard State Partnership program that pairs US National Guard units with partner nations.

The hearing will evaluate the program's effectiveness and potential expansion across its 106 partnerships with 115 nations worldwide.

Friday:

Vance Bolter, charged with impersonating a police officer while shooting Minnesota lawmakers, appears in federal court.

He's accused of stalking and murdering the Minnesota House Speaker and her husband and shooting a state senator and his wife in what's described as a politically motivated attack.