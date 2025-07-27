Southwest Airlines is making a major change to its longstanding boarding policy.

WATCH: The Week Ahead July 28-31st The Week Ahead July 28-31st

Starting Tuesday, tickets with assigned seating will be available when booking flights scheduled for January 27, 2025, and beyond.

The discount carrier is ending its open seating policy after more than 50 years, along with its offer of two free checked bags.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will begin an investigative hearing on the deadly midair crash near Reagan Airport that killed 67 people.

The hearing will run through Friday and is open to the public. The investigators aim to complete a final report by the crash's one-year anniversary.

Thursday marks a legal challenge in Boston aimed at preventing FEMA from ending grant programs for disaster mitigation. Twenty-one states, including Maryland, are suing the Trump administration for ending a $4.5 billion program that funded nearly 2,000 such projects nationwide. The administration called the program wasteful and politicized.

While the Orioles are on the road this weekend, Camden Yards won't be empty. The Savannah Bananas, often called the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, are taking over the field Friday and Saturday. This is the team's first time at Camden Yards as part of their 2025 Banana Ball World Tour.

Both games are set to start at 7 p.m. If you couldn't get tickets, Friday's game will be broadcast on ESPN and Saturday's game on ESPN 2.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

