From the State House to your house, here's what's happening this week:

WATCH: The Week Ahead: January 18 - January 24 The Week Ahead: Jan 19-23

Tuesday

Governor Wes Moore joins legislative leaders to announce new consumer protection legislation aimed at Maryland grocery shoppers. The announcement at BD Provisions in Severna Park will detail proposals to combat invasive data practices and unpredictable price spikes that drive up grocery bills.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk will join Moore and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman for the announcement.

Wednesday

Starting at 8 a.m., eligible BGE residential gas customers can apply for additional winter energy assistance through the utility's expanded Customer Relief Fund.

The $2.5 million program, administered with United Way of Central Maryland, offers credits between $250-$500 to customers with past-due balances of at least $250. Customers who received assistance in 2025 are not eligible.

Applications open here and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday-Saturday

The Baltimore Orioles bring their winter fan tour back featuring new signings Pete Alonso and Trevor Rogers alongside fan favorites Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.

The caravan includes happy hours, bowling events, mall festivals, and surprise school visits across Maryland. Events span from Baltimore to Frederick, with some requiring advance tickets.

All proceeds benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation. Tickets and full schedule available here.

