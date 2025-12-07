The Week Ahead: December 8 - 14

From government appointments to holiday festivities, here's what's happening across Maryland this week:

Tuesday

The Greater Baltimore Committee will present its 10-year plan for the city's future during an 8:30 a.m. meeting at Camden Yards.

Vision 2035 focuses on improving logistics, expanding transit options, and making the city more livable. The committee believes these changes could boost Baltimore's competitiveness while improving quality of life.

The presentation will also preview GBC's 2026 policy priorities.

Thursday

Howard County will officially appoint Kelly Madigan as the county's first Inspector General during a Thursday night meeting.

Madigan resigned from the same position in Baltimore County, where her term expired earlier this year. County Executive Katherine Klausmeier attempted to replace her, but the county council blocked the move.

She starts in Howard County on January 5th.

Friday

Downtown Towson hosts the Fire and Ice Cookie Crawl from 6 to 9 p.m.

Participants can collect cookies and hot chocolate from participating shops while enjoying ice sculptures, s'mores stations, and holiday light displays.

Saturday

The Army-Navy football game kicks off at 3 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

The military rivalry began in 1890, and Navy currently holds the all-time series lead. The last Baltimore game was Army's 21-17 win in 2016.

