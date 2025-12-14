The Week Ahead: December 15 - December 20

From political transitions to billion-dollar infrastructure projects, it's shaping up to be a busy week for Maryland.

Tuesday

Maryland lawmakers head back to Annapolis for a special session to pick a new House Speaker after Adrienne Jones announced she's stepping down. Delegate Joseline Peña-Melnyk is the frontrunner to take over the leadership role. Republicans are questioning whether the special session is necessary, but Democrats say the transition must proceed smoothly.

Lawmakers will also address vetoes from the 2025 session, including a bill that would establish a commission to study reparations.

Also Tuesday evening, the Maryland Transportation Authority will update the public on the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild during a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. The project's price tag has more than doubled from the original $1.9 billion estimate to as much as $5.2 billion, and completion has been pushed back two years to 2030.

Thursday

Howard County's Planning Board reviews redevelopment plans for Columbia's Long Reach Village Center, marking a major milestone in a project more than a decade in the making. Columbia Concepts wants to build a 100,000-square-foot athletic facility plus retail space, a grocery store, townhomes, and senior housing. If approved, construction could begin as early as 2028.

Saturday

The final Belle Aire Holiday Market of the season runs from 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Bel Air, featuring dozens of local artisan vendors selling everything from jewelry to unique artwork.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.