The Week Ahead: December 1 - December 7

School calendar changes and boundary redistricting decisions highlight the midweek agenda, while weekend festivities kick off the holiday season.

Wednesday

The Anne Arundel County School Board will vote at noon on the 2025-2026 school calendar. The proposal would start classes on August 19 — a week earlier than this year — but end five days sooner in June.

The calendar was developed by a 24-member committee that includes students, parents, and school staff.

Thursday

The Howard County Board of Education votes on boundary changes to reduce school overcrowding. The plan would reassign 122 students from Bryant Woods Elementary to Longfellow, Running Brook, and Swansfield Elementary Schools. Twenty-four students from Harper's Choice Middle School would move to Wilde Lake.

If approved, the changes take effect for the 2026-2027 school year.

Friday

The Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular opens at the Timonium fairgrounds, featuring more than one million lights in a walk-through display. The event includes a Winter Wonderland carnival and holiday village with shopping and food trucks. It runs through December 30.

Saturday

The annual lighted boat parade travels from Anchorage Marina in Canton to the Inner Harbor, passing Fells Point around 6 p.m.

