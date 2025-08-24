The Week Ahead: Aug 25th-29th

This week, the Baltimore area will host several significant community events, ranging from environmental restoration efforts to new infrastructure projects.

Tuesday: Major oyster restoration announcement

The Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation will announce an ambitious new goal of growing 5 million oysters over the next five years in Baltimore Harbor and the Patapsco River. This expansion will more than double current restoration efforts in the waterways.

Wednesday: Park Heights library groundbreaking

Park Heights will celebrate the groundbreaking of its first new library in decades. The nearly $19 million project will replace the old Pimlico branch that closed more than 20 years ago. Construction crews expect to complete the new facility by 2027, bringing much-needed library services back to the community

Thursday: Downtown revitalization plan review

Mayor Scott's Downtown Rise master plan will be presented at the Planning Commission meeting at noon. The project aims to revitalize downtown Baltimore, and the public meeting is open for community input and discussion.

Friday: Skydiving for overdose awareness

The eighth annual Skydive for Overdose Awareness will take place in Churchville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers hold the event each year in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. Clients, teammates, and supporters of Evolved Life Centers are invited to participate in the jump, which symbolizes working through fear and embracing transformation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.