BALTIMORE — The Waldorf School of Baltimore had its annual Waldorf Fair on Sunday.

The 38-year Baltimore tradition welcomes more than 1,000 guests to the family-centered event each year.

Guests can enjoy educational activities like jump rope, wreath, and wand making.

There were also fishing games, marionette puppet performances, an animal petting zoo, toddler story times, a musical petting zoo from Stages Music Arts, live music, and a holiday marketplace.

The fair ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.