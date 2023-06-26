The U.S. Navy commissions the USS Carl M. Levin to their fleet

LOCUST POINT, Md. — The U.S. Navy commissioned the newest ship in its fleet at Locust Point Saturday morning. It was part of a celebration of Baltimore’s Maritime Heritage.

The $2.1 billion warship, which is named the U.S.S. Carl M. Levin, was built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Maine, and is bound for Hawaii.

Carl M. Levin served in the U.S. Senate for 36 years, from 1979 to 2015.

Many naval and local leaders spoke at the event in front of a few thousand sailors, veterans, and their families. The ship is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer and is equipped with guided missiles, torpedoes, and two helicopters.

It's over 500 feet long, and it can travel about 35 miles per hour. This will be added to the other 51 destroyer fleets the Navy already has.