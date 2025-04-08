The Tilted Row in Bolton Hill closes amid negotiations to transfer ownership

BALTIMORE — After six years of service to the Bolton Hill and Madison Park communities, The Tilted Row has closed its doors.

The final day of operation was Saturday, April 5.

Ownership says the closure comes in anticipation of selling to new owners.

In a press release, owners thanked the Bolton Hill and Madison Park neighborhoods, plus the Baltimore community for their support over the years.

“We will miss our loyal customers, who have become good friends over the years. We also wish to thank the many team members who were part of the Tilted Row family throughout the years. Their loyalty and hard work enabled the success of our restaurant” says Ziad Maalouf, co-owner of The Tilted Row.

The press released stated that the owners plan to focus on expanding Café Fili, a Mediterranean cafe already based in Mt. Vernon and Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

“We believe in the Baltimore market and hope to find additional spaces for Café Filíin the very near future.”