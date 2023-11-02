The search for healing over Gaza conflict

BALTIMORE — Tucked away at a peaceful park in North Baltimore, Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume called religious leaders from the 7th Congressional District together when the strife in the Middle East took center stage.

“How many more children have to be murdered before we demand a ceasefire?” asked Imam Yaseen Shaikh of the Islamic Society of Baltimore, “This is the responsibility of people in Congress who vote the bills."

“I don’t want the hostilities. I want a cessation in the hostilities,” replied Mfume, “I want humanitarian lanes open for food and assistance to get into Gaza.”

Concern also turned to the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia here on the home front as the bombings continue.

“I’m [going to] tell you right now there’s an entire country of Muslims that are fearful for several reasons, because of this hate, but also because, I’m going to point this out. You see this thing that I’m wearing on my neck?” said Islamic Society of Baltimore President Hasan Hammed.

For all of their differences, it appears both sides continue to search for common ground.

“Forget about the civilians. Forget about the innocents. We are distressed,” said Rabbi David Reyder, Chabad of Catonsville, “We are completely distressed on both sides. We’re very, very distressed.”

At a time when the world is divided over the conflict in Gaza, religious leaders say they found some measure of hope at this event.

“We all were able to see Jews and Muslims sitting at the same table,” said Retired Bishop AMEX John R. Bryant to applause throughout the room.