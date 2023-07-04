The rules and regulations for recreational cannabis

BALTIMORE — The first weekend for legal marijuana was a success for dispensaries.

Long lines of customers waiting for the chance to get their weed from a legal dealer.

With legal cannabis comes restrictions – especially on how much you can buy.

"Any product that is an edible product or a tincture or something like that that's above 10 mg of THC per serving or 100 milligrams of THC per package, that is automatically for medical patients, anything above that can be sold to adult use patients," said Andrew Garrison with the Maryland Cannabis Administration.

For many people, this will be the first time they've walked into a dispensary.

"They're going to have sort of a public waiting room area then a secondary area where that dispensing is going to happen. Expect to be showing your ID multiple times over the course of this as well as when you're at that point of sale, dispensing," said Garrison.

People can also grow plants at their house.

For those with a green thumb, it's limited to four for medical patients and two for those over 21.

"In addition, those restrictions are on a per household basis so if you have multiple patients or multiple people 21 years of age or older in your house you still can't grow more than two or four plants per house respectively," said Garrison.

All of the products sold through state licensed facilities are tested to make sure they're safe and nothing has been added to them.

Police are still warning people that consuming cannabis and getting behind the wheel can result in a DUI.

"As far as driving impaired, that is an arrest-able offense, we've been doing a lot of extra training in Baltimore County to get officers prepared for cannabis impaired driving so we can recognize and arrest them. They will be charged with a DUI just like alcohol, it'll be a drug related DUI," said Sergeant Tom Morehouse with the Baltimore County police department.

Police can't pull you over for the smell of weed.

The suggestion is to wait six to eight hours after smoking to get behind the wheel.