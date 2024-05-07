Watch Now
The Rotunda will be rocking every Friday night in Hampden till Fall

Posted at 7:27 PM, May 07, 2024
BALTIMORE — The free Friday-night concert series “Rotunda Rocks" is making its return to the Rotunda Shopping Center.

This is its second year in the Hampden area.

The series features free live music performed by a myriad of bands in a festival-like format.

This Friday, the all female reggae band “Strykers Posse” will be jamming on stage.

The Rotunda will rock every Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until September 27. All are welcome, including the fur babies.

All the proceeds from adult beverages will go to the Maryland SPCA, which is also in Hampden.

