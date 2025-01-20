Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Reginald F. Lewis museum celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum was booming today with activities in recognition of MLK Day. The museum, which highlights the history of African Americans in Maryland, had four floors of programming for all ages. Among these were drumming lessons and arts and crafts.
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — The Reginald Lewis Museum was bustling Monday with activities in recognition of MLK Day.

The museum had four floors of programming for all ages, including drumming lessons and arts and crafts.

That's where we met Sharda Farmer and her extended family, including her daughter, sister, niece, and nephew. They made fans with pictures of historical African Americans on them.

Her daughter, Lariyah Caudle, made a fan with Dr. King on it. And although she's only seven, Lariyah says she understands what this day means.

“Because it’s important to celebrate and he did something nice for people,” Lariyah says.

People also toured the exhibits, which share the stories of African Americans in Maryland.

“I think it’s important to get out in the community,” Farmer says. “I think it’s important to expose the museums to the kids. I think it was important for the kids to get out of the house and learn a little bit about history.”

Several prominent African American organizations were also on hand to talk about their work in the community, including the National Council of Negro Women, 100 Black Men, Mocha Moms and the Urban League.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are