The O's celebrate Harlem Park educators on Teacher Appreciation Day

BALTIMORE — Education is one of the main ways to get on base in this life. Although, many times, the names of the educators who help students perfect their swing get lost in the noise of the crowd.

In partnership with the Adopt-A-Classroom, the O’s celebrated Harlem Park on Teacher Appreciation Day.

The applause started as soon as the teachers hit the door as they were given donuts and coffee by Dunkin’ Donuts. The Orioles also gave away hats and coffee mugs with a catered lunch from Wegmans.

At its heart, the Adopt-A-School campaign seeks to act as an all-around supportive approach by Baltimore City Schools, the Baltimore Orioles, and other community organizations to boost student and school success.