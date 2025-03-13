The O's are winging it for the Eutaw St. Block Party March 29th

BALTIMORE — The nest is winging it for this upcoming season.

The O's announced they are throwing the Eutaw Street Block Party on March 29th at 2:30 p.m. before the season opener on March 31st at 3:05 p.m. All birds of all ages are welcome.

Fans can buy tickets here. Box office windows at gates A and H will have tickets for sale on the day of the event.

All those who make it out will be able to jump into a variety of activities.

The roster of Birdland fun will include Orioles Alumni autographs from Brian Bass, Larry Bigbie, Mike Bordick, Al Bumbry, Dave Johnson, Steve Johnson, Larry Sheets, Joe Orsulak, a dugout chat Q&A, a game room featuring MLB The Show 25, a petting zoo, and more.

For additional information on the Eutaw St. Block Party, visit Orioles.com/BlockParty [mlb.com]. To purchase tickets for Orioles baseball, visit Orioles.com/Tickets [mlb.com].