The O's are wild and the playoffs are here!

Associated Press
After an up and down September, the O’s have clinched a playoff berth in the Bronx! Here’s how it happened!

Highlights:

Heston Kjerstad got the Birds on board first with an RBI groundout at the top of the 2nd.

Score: 1-0

Ryan O’Hearn got the second RBI at the top of the 4th

Score 2-0

Yankees Aaron Judge hit a solo moon rock to crowd in left field.

Score 2-1

The one and only Tony Taters launched a rocket to right field in the top of the 6th.

Score 3-1

Ramón Urías hit a solo homer to right field.

Score 4-1

Yankees Gleyber Torres’ hit an RBI double in the bottom of the 7th.

Score 4-2

Yankees Juan Soto hit an RBI to right field.

Score 4-3

The cows are in the barn. Colton Cowser hits a solo home run.

Score 5-3

O's playoffs tickets are on sale, but seats are limited!

