The O's are wild and the playoffs are here!

After an up and down September, the O’s have clinched a playoff berth in the Bronx! Here’s how it happened!
See you in the pO'stseason. pic.twitter.com/mQGF6WdEvN— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 25, 2024
BREAKING: The Orioles have clinched a playoff spot.— Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) September 25, 2024
They will play postseason baseball in back-to-back years for the first time since 1996-97.
Highlights:
Heston Kjerstad got the Birds on board first with an RBI groundout at the top of the 2nd.
Score: 1-0
Ryan O’Hearn got the second RBI at the top of the 4th
Score 2-0
Yankees Aaron Judge hit a solo moon rock to crowd in left field.
Score 2-1
The one and only Tony Taters launched a rocket to right field in the top of the 6th.
Score 3-1
Ramón Urías hit a solo homer to right field.
Score 4-1
Yankees Gleyber Torres’ hit an RBI double in the bottom of the 7th.
Score 4-2
Yankees Juan Soto hit an RBI to right field.
Score 4-3
The cows are in the barn. Colton Cowser hits a solo home run.
Score 5-3
O's playoffs tickets are on sale, but seats are limited!
Battle won. pic.twitter.com/hErGbCezkS— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 25, 2024