The Orioles adding new birds to the nest

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are asking Birdland faithfuls and prospective employees to wing over to the Orioles Job Fair on Tuesday, February 13, from 3-6 p.m. at Camden Yards. The Birds are recruiting passionate folks to step up to the plate for 2024 gameday staff positions which include Event Staff and Guest Experience.

Participants can expect on-site interviews and immediate hiring on the Oriole Park Club Level. The floor can be reached through Home Plate Plaza, located between Gates D and E. Parking is free for all attendees in Lot A.

The perks go beyond free parking though. All Oriole gameday team members get attendance bonuses, flexible schedules, free game tickets, free uniforms and free meals. The grand slam is that staff members will have a chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to the 2024 All-Star Game with an opportunity to attend exclusive employee-only meet and greets with Orioles players and coaches during the season.

Register for the job fair here. Apply for any open position at Camden Yards here.