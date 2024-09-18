The next generation of crime solvers got a glimpse of their future

BALTIMORE — From fingerprints to blood splatters, forensics is what happens when crime and science meet.

Today, the next generation of those scientists got to see what they're signing up for.

From the microscopic to the messy, University of Baltimore forensics students got to see all the dirty details of how the pros solve crimes.

At the Baltimore police department's forensics lab, students learned the ins and outs of things you can't practice in a classroom, like the work done in a ballistics room and gun catalog.

"To see all the guns like that was like, whoah, the different shapes of the bullets and the sizes and the different guns they have, I saw a rocket launcher, so that was crazy," says Yasmin Page, a University of Baltimore senior.

The ballistics room lets scientists recreate shootings to analyze the shots and compare cartridges and bullets with ones from crime scenes.