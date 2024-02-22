The National Aquarium is helping students explore the sea

BALTIMORE — The National Aquarium is gearing up to make millennials and Gen Zers jealous. The Baltimore League leader is offering summer camp opportunities for students to explore the wonderful world of water.

In these "Explorer Camps," adventurers in Grades 6 through 12 will embark on voyages that include shark tagging in Ocean City and traversing the streams of the C&O Canal in Western Maryland.

The camps are priced according to the duration and individual elements of each program, including lodging, meals, and travel from and back to the aquarium.

Opening in the latter part of June, these sea experiences are staffed by the aquarium’s full-time instructors, who are marine science experts.

Here’s the list of possible paths for students by grade level:

Journey through Maryland Aquatic Habitats (Eastern Shore): Grades 6–7, June 24-28

Mallows Bay: Marine Sanctuaries and Research, Grades 7–9, July 10–12

Chesapeake Bay Issues: Grades 8–10, July 15–19

Cypress Swamps and the Eastern Shore: Grades 9–11, June 19–21

Western Maryland: Headwaters Ecology & History: Grades 10–12 (and 2024 grads),

August 7-9

Ocean City Shark Tagging: Grades 11–12 (and 2024 grads), July 31–August 1

Registration is open now.

