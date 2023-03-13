The more you read...

BALTIMORE — Dr. Suess once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.”

On Monday students at Old Post Road Elementary School in Edgewood did exactly that. They expanded their horizons with new books donated by the Maryland State Education Society.

The books were picked specifically because their stories better represented the diverse group of students at the school.



They can see themselves in these diverse books. I was recently at another elementary school where a young lady from India was helping me look through the books and she grabbed one of them and she goes, 'oh, I see me in this book. ' How exciting is it for each of us to see ourselves in literature? - Cheryl Bost, Maryland State Education Association President

Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller also attended and read some of the new books to students.

