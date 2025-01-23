The madness before March - the CIAA is on its way

BALTIMORE — Today marked the countdown to college basketball's premier event. The CIAA men's and women's basketball tournament tip-off is in 33 days.

It's the nation's oldest historically Black athletic conference.

The tournament includes 22 matchups.

Mayor Brandon Scott is among those jump-starting the tournament hype.

"February is not just Black History Month in Baltimore," says Mayor Scott.

"It's also officially now CIAA month through an executive order that I just gave you by saying that. That's the time we're on this week."

The tournament celebrates the 50th anniversary of the women's championship.

The week-long basketball tournament kicks off February 25th at CFG Bank Arena.

This is the fifth year the tournament has been held in Baltimore and has a deal to stay in the city through next year.