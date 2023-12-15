The Learning Experience is teaching preschoolers the importance of generosity

BEL AIR, Md. — Think of a world where we concentrate on kindness instead of algebra and live as givers instead of worrying about AI.

We have a preschool in Bel Air that is not only teaching the “A, B, Cs, and 1-2-3s,” but there is a side course that is growing generous minds.

Kim Thompson owns The Learning Experience in Bel Air. This is a preschool that teaches kindness.

Using “Grace the Greyhound” and “Charity Chihuahua,” young children learn to give back through a one-of-a-kind philanthropy curriculum.

As Kim said, “It doesn’t matter how big or small you are. It’s the size of your heart that matters.”

The school holds monthly events to raise funds for local nonprofits. They learn how to be polite and how to share.

This week, they were busy doing artwork for cards to be sent to a local nursing home.