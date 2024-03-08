The League for People with Disabilities holds career day

BALTIMORE — Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.

Today, The League for People with Disabilities held a career day at their headquarters in Baltimore, complete with a dress for success fashion show.

Job seekers first got to choose their own unique outfit and show it off on the catwalk.

After the fashion show, they worked on their interview skills with mock interviews with professionals from several fields.

"We believe that these are both things that the participants need to know so that they can navigate, going with their permission of their profession going forward, right. So if you want to go to work, you got to kind of dress the part if you want to interview, you kind of got to know what to say. So we're hoping that this event can really help hone in on some of those skills," Shelby Pinkett, with The League for People with Disabilities, said.

The League pushes the message that practice makes perfect, helping members land jobs at spots like Cinemark, Home Depot as well as BGE.

The league helps more than 2,000 people living with disabilities every year.