It was an exciting day for students at Hampton Elementary School.

They had their second annual touch-a-truck event and career day.

VIDEO: The kiddos had a blast at the Touch-A-Truck Event and Career Day

There were 20 different professions on hand, including WMAR.

The police and fire department were also there.

"I love the excitement that the kids get, um, even careers that you would think maybe they don't really, they're not gonna be able to engage with, or they might be a little bit confused about," says Ally Hughes, Councilor, Hampton Elementary School.

If you want to highlight your job at the next touch-a-truck event, the school says just reach out.